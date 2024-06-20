BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, June 19
The BJP has escalated its condemnation of the AAP-led Delhi Government’s management of the ongoing water crisis by organising expansive protest marches across all mandals of the city. Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the demonstrations drew substantial participation from local residents and prominent BJP leaders, including MPs Yogender Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj.
At the protest held in Indira Camp, Andrews Ganj, Sachdeva criticised the Kejriwal government for its alleged indifference towards the suffering of Delhiites. “Under the AAP’s governance, women in Delhi are compelled to queue for water throughout the night while struggling with their daily responsibilities. This government’s rampant corruption has blinded it to the hardships of the people. The BJP will staunchly defend the rights of Delhi’s citizens,” declared Sachdeva.
Meanwhile, Swaraj accused the AAP of betraying public trust over water management. “The AAP has misled the people of Delhi with false promises regarding water supply. The sight of ordinary citizens taking to the streets alongside BJP workers is a testament to their frustration. Despite AAP’s attempts to politicise the issue, BJP councillors are exerting pressure on the Delhi Jal Board to deliver water tankers promptly,” Swaraj asserted.
Chandolia said, “It is regrettable that despite ruling Delhi for a decade, the AAP has eroded the Delhi Jal Board’s capabilities, rendering it ineffective in ensuring water supply. This issue will be vigorously pursued in Parliament to secure clean water for Delhi’s residents.”
Khandelwal, who spearheaded the demonstration in Kishan Ganj Colony, highlighted the mismanagement of the city’s water resources. “Despite Delhi’s water production exceeding 1,000 MGD, a significant portion of the population relies on water tankers. Over 54 per cent of water is being wasted due to inefficiencies. The Delhi Jal Board, which received Rs 28,400 crore in funds over nine years, has inexplicably plunged into Rs 73,000 crore deficit. Despite this, Atishi of AAP deflects blame onto Haryana,” he said.
The protests extended to key locations such as Moti Bagh Chowk in Kishan Ganj and Sarojini Nagar Market, reflecting widespread discontent with AAP’s handling of the water crisis. The BJP’s mobilisation aimed squarely at holding AAP accountable for what they perceive as severe mismanagement and corruption within the Delhi Jal Board.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report