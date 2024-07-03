BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

New Delhi, July 2
Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday, BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj lambasted the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government, citing severe neglect and mismanagement of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) as evidence of the government’s insensitivity towards women’s safety.
State spokesperson Nyoma Gupta highlighted the deteriorating condition of the DCW, stating, “The Kejriwal government’s disregard for women’s rights has been evident since 2013.”
Sehrawat criticised the government’s handling of the DCW under Swati Maliwal’s leadership, saying, “When Maliwal herself faced harassment at the Chief Minister’s residence, her pleas for support went unheard, exposing the hollowness of her role as chairperson.”
She added, “According to Maliwal’s letter, 115 women, including acid attack survivors, have not been paid for months. Additionally, 80 per cent of DCW employees were abruptly dismissed without notice.”
Sehrawat pointed to a pattern of betrayal under Kejriwal’s governance, stating, “Betraying colleagues seems to be a recurring policy under Kejriwal’s leadership, similar to how he treated Kiran Bedi and Shazia Ilmi.”
Swaraj said, “The DCW Chairperson’s position has been vacant for six months.”
Emphasising financial mismanagement, Swaraj said, “For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Kejriwal government allocated no funds to the DCW.”
She added, “This isn’t the first instance of the Kejriwal government’s insensitivity towards women. Previously, it neglected to appoint prosecutors for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) cases for six months.”
The BJP MPs called for urgent corrective action and accountability from the Kejriwal government to restore faith in the DCW and ensure the safety and rights of women in the Capital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters