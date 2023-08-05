BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

PTI

New Delhi, August 5

After a long wait of nearly four years, firebrand BJP leader Kapil Mishra was on Saturday appointed a vice-president of the party’s Delhi unit.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who appointed Mishra, said his name was on the list of the new office bearers of the party announced earlier this week but it could not be declared due to some reason.

Mishra, a former minister in the AAP government here, joined the Delhi BJP in August 2019 after his differences with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal became public.

Known for his “fiery” speeches on Hindutva ideology, Mishra was not given any organisational responsibility in the Delhi BJP since his joining.

He contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from the Model Town constituency on a BJP ticket but lost to the AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Mishra’s name had also surfaced in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in which over 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in 2020.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP