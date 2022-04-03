BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Mohali, April 3
The Mohali police have booked BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and an unknown person for allegedly making provocative statements, spreading rumours and creating enmity on the grounds of religion or community.
Bagga had demanded an apology from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his speech in the state Assembly regarding the film, 'The Kashmir Files'.
A case has been registered under Sections 153-A, 506, 505, 505(2) of the IPC at the Cyber Crime police station in Mohali on April 1 on the complaint of a Mohali resident, Dr Sunny Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days
No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Pa...
Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...
Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session
The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...
Alyssa Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to 7th Women's ODI World Cup title
Defending champions England lose by 71 runs in the final
17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested
The girl was alone at home when the accused kidnapped her, s...