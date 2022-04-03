BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 3

The Mohali police have booked BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and an unknown person for allegedly making provocative statements, spreading rumours and creating enmity on the grounds of religion or community.

Bagga had demanded an apology from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his speech in the state Assembly regarding the film, 'The Kashmir Files'.

A case has been registered under Sections 153-A, 506, 505, 505(2) of the IPC at the Cyber Crime police station in Mohali on April 1 on the complaint of a Mohali resident, Dr Sunny Singh.