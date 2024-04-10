BJP leaders slam AAP govt’s education model

Tribune News Service

BJP leaders launched a scathing critique against the AAP government in Delhi, with a particular focus on its education model, during a press conference here on Tuesday. Allegations of corruption and a dismal state of affairs in government schools were levelled against the ruling party. The leaders declared that the upcoming elections on May 25 would witness a significant backlash against the Kejriwal government, potentially leading to AAP’s elimination from Delhi politics.

Addressing the media, BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh asserted, “The government in Delhi has become a pond of corruption, and thus, the people of Delhi will deliver a decisive blow to the Kejriwal government, ensuring the eradication of AAP from Delhi’s political landscape.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva reiterated the party’s longstanding accusations against the Kejriwal government, particularly regarding the education sector. He emphasised, “The recent proceedings in the Delhi HC have vindicated the BJP’s claims about the failure of the education system under the Kejriwal government.”

Sachdeva said, “The Kejriwal government has focused solely on propagating claims of a high-quality education system, but the ground reality is starkly different, validating the BJP’s allegations.”

Drawing attention to the dire conditions in Delhi’s schools, Sachdeva lamented, “Schools are operating in makeshift tin sheds, with broken desks, and the failure to distribute essential educational materials such as books, notebooks and uniforms is disgraceful.”

He held CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Education Minister Manish Sisodia and current Education Minister Atishi accountable, particularly to the economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari criticised the state of education and health services in northeast Delhi despite electing seven AAP MLAs in 2020. He exclaimed, “Even after significant electoral support, the education and health sectors in northeast Delhi are in disarray; the public will not forgive Kejriwal.”

Tiwari expressed dismay over the contrast between the government’s claims and the reality, stating, “While the Central Government’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan aims to provide education to every village, it’s regrettable that classrooms in northeast Delhi accommodate up to 144 students.” He further lamented the deplorable conditions of schools in areas like Seelampur and Babarpur, representing powerful MLAs, particularly highlighting minister Gopal Rai’s jurisdiction.

