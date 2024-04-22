BJP leaders stress cultural heritage at Vikram Samvat celebrations

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 21

The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium was transformed into a hub of spiritual and cultural fervour as the BJP celebrated the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2081. A multitude of Delhiites gathered to partake in this event, showcasing the city’s deep-rooted traditions.

Artistes dressed as Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman during the Vikram Samvat celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led the celebrations, setting the tone for a day filled with reverence. The atmosphere was electric, with the stadium resonating with the soulful bhajans of Hansraj Raghuwanshi. The crowd swayed to the melodies, while others waved saffron flags, adding a vibrant splash of colour to the proceedings.

Spiritual leaders and saints added a touch of divine grace to the event. Swami Gyananand Maharaj’s blessing seemed to unify the diverse crowd, bridging differences and emphasising shared spiritual values. The political presence was also strongly felt, with several BJP parliamentary candidates, including Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, taking to the stage. Their messages were clear and resonant, emphasising unity, tradition and the importance of community.

Adding a cultural flair to the event, poetess Anamika Amber enthralled the audience with her poetic renditions, while dance dramas brought the tales of the Ramayana to life, captivating both young and old alike.

Among the notable guests was Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who hailed the grandeur of the celebrations. “It’s heartening to see such a large gathering come together to celebrate our rich cultural heritage,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of preserving Sanatan values.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who had just participated in the Mahavir Jayanti celebrations in Mumbai, was also in attendance. He said, “Delhi today feels like a living embodiment of the Ramayana.”

Delhi BJP LS election in charge Om Prakash Dhankhar said, “This is more than just an event; it’s a testament to our shared faith and values.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva spoke about the need to protect and nurture India’s diverse cultural fabric. “Our traditions are our strength, and events like these remind us of their enduring importance,” he asserted, urging everyone to take pride in their heritage.

Organiser Karnail Singh summed up the day’s sentiment aptly, saying, “Today was a celebration of who we are as a people, a reminder of our shared past, and a promise of a united future.”

