BJP: Minister’s protest a ‘five-star satyagraha’

New Delhi, June 22
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has criticised Water Minister Atishi’s ongoing hunger strike, labelling it a “five-star satyagraha” and accusing her of undermining the sanctity of the satyagraha movement.
‘Seek water from Mann’
If Atishi genuinely believes there is water shortage in Delhi, and Haryana is not providing it additional water, she should request water from her party’s Punjab Govt and its CM Bhagwant Man. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP Chief
“Minister Atishi is displaying the same administrative anarchy today that her leader Arvind Kejriwal displayed by staging a sit-in protest on the Rajpath in January 2014,” said Sachdeva. He further argued that Atishi’s actions damaged the fundamental spirit of the satyagraha.
“It is laughable for a minister to protest and talk about hunger strikes. A minister’s job is to work for the convenience of the public. If minister Atishi genuinely believes there is water shortage in Delhi, and Haryana is not providing it additional water, she should request water from her party’s Punjab Government and its Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.”
Sachdeva emphasised the historical significance of the satyagraha, highlighting its origins with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Lala Lajpat Rai, who used it to raise public awareness against the British rule. “These leaders used to sit on stage day and night to connect with the people. Today, Atishi is conducting a five-star “satyagraha”, sitting on stage for four hours and spending 18 hours in an air-conditioned room behind the stage,” he said.
Reflecting on the public’s reaction, Sachdeva noted, “People are amazed to see a ‘satyagrahi’ enjoying five-star facilities. The truth is minister Atishi has insulted the sanctity of the satyagraha movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi and Lala Lajpat Rai by resorting to a five-star ‘satyagraha’.”
Adding to the criticism, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor mentioned earlier that Atishi was not present at her “satyagraha” site by 11.40 am, raising further questions about her commitment to the protest.
