BJP MP Khandelwal launches Jan Chaupal initiative

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 11

Keeping his promise of maintaining direct communication with his constituency, BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, launched his Jan Chaupal series on Tuesday morning at the Town Hall in the National Capital. This initiative, which saw Khandelwal sitting on the footpath alongside senior officials from the Delhi Municipal Corporation and other government departments, aimed to address the day-to-day problems of local residents. Khandelwal explained the motivation behind this initiative, stating, “As a public representative, my goal is to ensure my availability, maintain communication with the people, and address their problems immediately. This initiative turns the concept of ‘Your MP at Your Door’ into practical reality.”

At the Jan Chaupal, various issues were brought to light, including traffic and parking problems, water supply complaints, lack of community centres, pavement encroachments, and the tangled web of overhead electrical wires in the markets. Khandelwal assured attendees that he would look into all these matters. “I am committed to resolving people’s issues and initiating new projects in the Chandni Chowk constituency,” he said.

One case of a young woman, Geetanjali, struggling to get treatment for her leg was brought to his notice. Taking immediate action, Khandelwal spoke with Dr Suresh Gupta, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, and arranged an appointment for her.

Serious water problems were highlighted, with some areas suffering because of some people taking to submersible pumps. People also voiced concerns about open sewage, cleanliness, and safety due to public drinking and gambling in many lanes.

