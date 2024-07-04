BJP MP slams AAP govt for scheme ‘failures’

New Delhi, July 3

With the Delhi Assembly polls in focus, the BJP has renewed its criticism of the AAP-led Delhi Government for failing to fulfil its promises. BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, accusing it of not delivering on its commitments and leaving Delhi residents in a difficult situation. Bidhuri pointed to several key schemes of the AAP government that he claims have collapsed, exacerbating the public’s troubles.

“All popular schemes of the AAP government have stopped working,” said Bidhuri. “The doorstep delivery scheme, which was launched with much hype, has been inactive since February. The marshals who were supposed to ensure women’s safety have been removed from their jobs. There is no trace of the free Wi-Fi scheme, and the mohalla clinics are now centres of corruption, lacking both medicines and doctors,” he added.

Bidhuri pointed out that the AAP government has failed to provide even basic facilities like water and transportation. He claimed that the schemes announced to attract votes have now become defunct, leaving the public with unfulfilled promises.

Criticising the state of mohalla clinics, Bidhuri said, “After the revelation of fake testing, the number of patients has significantly dropped, indicating that fraud was taking place in the name of patients.”

He did not spare the Delhi Government’s handling of water supply issues either. “Recently, people were desperate for every drop of water, while the Delhi Government’s Water Minister blamed Haryana and went on a hunger strike,” he said.

He also highlighted the looming transportation crisis, noting that about 5,000 buses are set to be removed from service because they have reached the end of their lifespan. “The government’s lack of foresight means no new buses have been brought in, causing great inconvenience to the public,” he added.

The MP also criticised the AAP’s management of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), saying, “The AAP came to power in the MCD with the false promise of improving cleanliness and reducing garbage mountains. But the entire city is turning into a dump, and the garbage mountains are growing. There is a risk of diseases like dengue and malaria spreading, but the government is doing nothing.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP