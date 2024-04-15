BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said the Delhi Government would continue to run from the jail.

The party leader made this remarks on the sidelines of the event organised to mark Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

He said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) have been saying that they will not let the government run from jail. But the BJP will have to step back, as we won’t and will run the government from jail.”

He said, “Tired and defeated, the L-G had to say on Saturday that free facilities, including electricity and water, will continue. Delhi residents have the guarantee from Arvind Kejriwal that we will fulfil every promise.”

“The Kejriwal government is the first government in India to do more work than the guarantee given in the manifesto. There was no guarantee in our manifesto about giving women Rs 1,000. Even after that, CM Arvind Kejriwal worked to understand the economic crisis of our mothers and sisters,” Singh added.

He continued, “The BJP wants to end these facilities for the people of Delhi. If Delhi residents want to take Kejriwal out of jail, they must ensure that the BJP candidates on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi lose their deposits.”

He urged the voters to tell the BJP that if they messed with the Constitution, the BJP would get zero seats in Delhi.

