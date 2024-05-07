BJP predicts INDIA bloc’s ‘collapse’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Citing the “faltering” nomination process of Congress candidates three weeks before the elections, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has claimed that the INDIA bloc is set to collapse soon.

The BJP has claimed that the Congress party was facing challenges in organising nomination rallies and garnering support for its candidates.

“The Congress organisation in Delhi has almost collapsed,” said Sachdeva, highlighting the purported struggles that the party’s nominees were facing in properly filing their nominations.

He pointed out the lack of traditional nomination rallies for Congress candidates, contrasting this with the AAP’s ability to mobilise support and successfully nominate four candidates.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that former MP Jai Prakash Agarwal filed his nomination from Chandni Chowk without a nomination rally or the presence of party workers. Similarly, the nomination process for Udit Raj from North West Delhi lacked the customary support from party workers, according to Sachdeva.

He further described the nomination of Kanhaiya Kumar as “shocking”. He highlighted Kumar’s early filing of nomination, without the anticipated support of the local Congress workers, and his association with AAP leader Gopal Rai during the submission.

Sachdeva took note on the alleged lack of support for Kumar, noting the sparse attendance in his nomination procession, particularly of women. He alleged that Congress leaders and workers were distancing themselves from Kumar. He said this indicated a broader disassociation from his candidacy.

“Amidst the election campaigns, every family in North East Delhi will question the INDIA bloc as to why they gave a ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar, a symbol of the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc