BJP promises app for MCD services on the doorstep

New Delhi, November 18
If it wins the MCD polls, Delhi BJP will develop an app for a faceless delivery of municipal services to the people of the city, convener of the party’s MCD election manifesto committee, Satish Upadhyay, said on Friday.
The party will make Municipal Corporation of Delhi “paperless” and develop ‘My MCD’, a mobile app, by March 31 next year to render civic services to the public at their doorstep, he said in a press conference here.
Earlier in a ‘vachan patra,’ Delhi BJP had promised to provide flats to slum dwellers in the city under ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ policy, just as 3,024 flats were allotted to residents of Bhoomiheen Camp, he said.
The BJP will also organise a road show in the national capital on November 20 to woo voters.
According to sources, the road show will include 14 national leaders who will reach out to people in all of Delhi’s 14 districts to inform them of the BJP’s policies. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him