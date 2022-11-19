BJP promises app for MCD services on the doorstep

New Delhi, November 18

If it wins the MCD polls, Delhi BJP will develop an app for a faceless delivery of municipal services to the people of the city, convener of the party’s MCD election manifesto committee, Satish Upadhyay, said on Friday.

The party will make Municipal Corporation of Delhi “paperless” and develop ‘My MCD’, a mobile app, by March 31 next year to render civic services to the public at their doorstep, he said in a press conference here.

Earlier in a ‘vachan patra,’ Delhi BJP had promised to provide flats to slum dwellers in the city under ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ policy, just as 3,024 flats were allotted to residents of Bhoomiheen Camp, he said.

The BJP will also organise a road show in the national capital on November 20 to woo voters.

According to sources, the road show will include 14 national leaders who will reach out to people in all of Delhi’s 14 districts to inform them of the BJP’s policies. — Agencies