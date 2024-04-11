BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 10

The BJP intensified its attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the dismissal of his plea against arrest by the ED in connection with the excise policy case.

Hundreds of BJP activists on Wednesday held a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the resignation of Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Tensions escalated as party members protested “corruption in the AAP government” by burning effigies of the Kejriwal-led government at Bal Bhavan Chowk.

In an effort to control the situation, the Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to breach barricades, leading to the detention of several BJP workers. Virendra Sachdeva, BJP’s Delhi unit chief, reportedly sustained injuries and was hospitalised at RML Hospital.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders protest outside the AAP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

The call for Kejriwal’s resignation gained traction following the Delhi High Court’s decision upholding his ED arrest. Sachdeva, in his address, asserted, “After the HC decision, what moral right does Kejriwal have to remain as the Chief Minister? I don’t think there is any legal recourse left; he should resign immediately.”

He further emphasised the severity of the situation, stating, “The allure of power is so strong today that when Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain went to jail, they resigned, but Kejriwal, who is the kingpin of the entire liquor scam, is saying that he will run the government from jail.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, asserted, “A government cannot be run from jail as the protocols of jail do not allow that. If Kejriwal does not offer his resignation letter, then the law will take its own course.”

Sitting MP Harsh Vardhan joined the chorus, highlighting the necessity for Kejriwal’s resignation amidst ongoing investigations. “Now is the time for Kejriwal to resign until the investigation is completed and fully cooperate with the probe,”

‘No moral right to continue as Chief Minister’ After the HC decision, what moral right does Kejriwal have to remain as the Chief Minister? I don’t think there is any legal recourse left; he should resign immediately.— Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP