BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The BJP today released a sting video claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party had accepted money while giving the ticket to their candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. The video was allegedly filmed by a former volunteer of AAP from Rohini.

However, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey rejected the allegation, terming the sting video “fake”. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal were mired in corruption. He made the comments during a press conference here while showing the purported sting video.

The video was purportedly shot by former AAP volunteer Bindu, who was allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh for an AAP ticket from the Rohini D Ward, Patra said.

The video shows Bindu purportedly discussing the payment of money with some purported AAP leaders, including its North-West Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge RR Pathania and Rohini Assembly constituency in-charge Punit Goel, Patra claimed.

Patra also said, “These leaders, including Pathania and Goel, have links with a five-member committee of the AAP that was associated with ticket distribution. AAP minister Gopal Rai, MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as well as Adil Khan are its members.”

Patra also said the sting video revealed that 110 tickets of the AAP were reserved for distribution on the basis of a payment.

Responding to charges, Punit Goel said AAP’s ticket for MCD polls were much sought after. “There are many touts who got active. But no ticket was awarded for money. The AAP is not the BJP or Congress where ticket is distributed to those who pay money,” he said.

Terming the sting video as “fake”, AAP MLA Pandey said: “Residents of Delhi want to know from the BJP, what have they done for the city in the past 15 years? If the BJP had really done something in 15 years, they would be able to talk about their accomplishments and would not find the need to manufacture fake sting operations just ahead of the MCD elections. The BJP will not gain anything from this.”

Bindu alleged AAP leaders “sold” tickets for the MCD polls to rich people neglecting party’s ground-level volunteers. “I did this sting after much deliberation. This is not the doing of few leaders. They all are involved. Nothing happened even when I complained about the issue to Durgesh Pathak,” she alleged.