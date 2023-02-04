BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The BJP today demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal after his name appeared in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy scam.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters, said, “The ED had disclosed that the AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, an accused in the case, had arranged a FaceTime call (a feature of iPhone) from his phone between IndoSpirit owner Sameer Mahandru, also an accused (in the case). Kejriwal during the call told Mahandru that Vijay was his boy, and Mahandru should trust him.”

She said Nair was a close confidant of Kejriwal. “Nair received an advance kickback of Rs 100 crores from IndoSpirit for liquor licences. The money was used for Goa elections (which were held in 2022). Nair was in close contact with Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,” she said.

When asked about Delhi CM’s criticism of the chargesheet, Lekhi replied, “ED’s duty is to act against corrupt activities. If he (Kejriwal) is challenging the ED’s work, he is violating the SC order.”

MLAs on Friday staged a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here to demand payment of salaries to teachers and other staff of the 12 Delhi-government funded colleges, and urged the UGC to intervene in the matter.

The protesting MLAs, including Mohan Singh Bisht, OP Sharma, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma, carried placards demanding immediate payment of pending salaries to the teachers and other staff of the colleges. The teachers of these colleges, affiliated to the Delhi University, have been protesting over irregular payment of salaries and other benefits for many years. (With PTI inputs)