New Delhi, April 7

Amid protests at Shiv Mandir, Navin Shahdara, the BJP and United Hindu Front issued a resounding call for the immediate dismissal of the Kejriwal government, urging the imposition of President’s rule in Delhi. Led by senior BJP leader and international executive president of the United Hindu Front Jai Bhagwan Goyal, the demonstrators submitted a memorandum to several key authorities, denouncing what they perceive as traitorous and corrupt governance under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership.

Goyal asserted, “The time has come to immediately dismiss the Kejriwal government and impose President’s rule in the state.” He cited various instances of alleged misconduct and betrayal, including Kejriwal’s purported support for the Khalistani agenda in Punjab and his involvement in the disruption of the Republic Day parade in 2014.

Goyal highlighted incidents of violence and unrest instigated by AAP members during the Shaheen Bagh protests and the Delhi riots, implicating Kejriwal and his associates in supporting anti-national elements.

