 BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

Bidhuri blames AAP govt’s ‘mismanagement’ for shortage

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The BJP on Saturday demanded that the Delhi Assembly Speaker call a special session of the House to discuss the prevailing water crisis in the city that it blamed on the AAP government’s “mismanagement”.

Sachdeva challenges Atishi to open debate

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has challenged Water Minister Atishi to an open debate with the Haryana Government and Delhi BJP, or to convene an all-party meeting to address the water supply issues from Haryana. He criticised the Kejriwal government on Saturday for its “negligent attitude”, holding it solely responsible for the current water crisis plaguing the Capital. TNS

BJP Chief Whip in the Delhi Assembly Ajay Mahawar, in a letter to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, said the whole of Delhi is struggling with a water shortage amid unprecedented heat.

“It is requested of you to immediately call a special session of the Delhi Assembly to discuss and find a solution to this crisis and provide relief to the people from this disaster caused by the mismanagement of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Jal Board,” Mahawar said in his letter.

He claimed that some special sessions were held in the past to discuss “unnecessary” issues while pressing for calling a special session on the water shortage.

BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva also demanded that the Speaker call a special session of the Assembly on the problems faced by people due to the water shortage.

Newly elected MP from South Delhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri criticised the AAP for what he claims is a continued pattern of misinformation and incompetence regarding water issues in Delhi. Despite a significant defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, AAP leaders have not improved their approach or credibility, he said.

Bidhuri accused Water Minister Atishi of falsely claiming that Haryana was not releasing Delhi’s share of water. “Atishi is continuously lying that Haryana is not providing Delhi with its share of water, while the Haryana Government has proven in the Supreme Court that it consistently supplies water to Delhi as per the agreement,” Bidhuri said. He added, “The Supreme Court dismissed the Delhi Government’s demand to instruct Haryana to provide additional water. Atishi knows that it takes at least 48 hours for the water to reach Delhi from Himachal Pradesh but she started creating a fuss within 12 hours of the top court’s order, claiming that the water released from the hill state had not reached the Capital and that Haryana had stopped the water.”

Atishi falsely accused Haryana of not releasing water based on the Yamuna’s level as on June 2. The SC decision came on June 6 and the water is expected to reach Delhi by June 8, he said.

He also pointed out the AAP government’s inability to treat additional water from Himachal Pradesh due to the lack of new water treatment plants in the last decade. “Delhi’s water treatment capacity remains limited to 900 MGD, and all plants are operating at full capacity.

The silt cleaning of these plants has not been done for the past 10 years, leading to further supply issues. Even if Himachal’s water reaches Delhi, it will be of no benefit because the Delhi Government has not arranged for its treatment,” he said.

Bidhuri likened the current water crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, where he claimed that the AAP government falsely accused the Centre of not supplying oxygen. “The reality is that the Delhi Government had not arranged for tankers to transport oxygen,” he said.

“For the past several days, Atishi has been falsely accusing the Haryana Government of not providing Delhi its share of water based on the Yamuna’s level,” Bidhuri said.

She knows that the Haryana Government has an agreement under the Yamuna Accord to release a certain amount of water, not to maintain the water level of the Yamuna, but Atishi has never mentioned how much less water is being released while always referring to the Yamuna’s water level, he added.

Bidhuri said the AAP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections indicates a loss of public trust. “Despite losing the trust of the people, the AAP government is worsening its position by making baseless allegations and behaving erratically,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

4
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

5
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

6
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

7
India

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

8
India

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

9
India

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

10
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Basavaraj Bommai, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

Three dead, six hurt in Narela food processing unit fire

21 kids rescued in crackdown on child trafficking

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge