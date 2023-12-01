BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

New Delhi, November 30
Leaders and workers of the BJP today staged a protest outside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office, accusing the agency of corruption.
The party members accused the board of running a “scam” and awarding bogus tenders for the upgrading its sewage treatment plants.
The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the “DJB scam” was bigger than the “liquor scam”. Several AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have been arrested in the latter.
He alleged that there were many instances, where the DJB had issued tenders and even payments were made, but no work was done. He said the BJP workers would reach every home in Delhi to expose the DJB’s corruption.
Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded a CBI probe into the alleged corruption. He said Sisodia and Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with several AAP MLAs, had attended a meeting of the DJB that approved the tenders.
Hitting back at the BJP, AAP termed BJP’s protest a “political drama”.
“Every day they allege a new scam, but don’t take any action against any official despite having all the powers at the Centre. Everyone knows that the bureaucracy in Delhi reports to the BJP-ruled Union Government,” AAP said in a statement.
