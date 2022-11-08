BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

New Delhi, November 8
The BJP on Tuesday stepped up protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding a lie-detector test against him and jailed minister Satyendra Jain.
"Namo Cyber Yoddhas outside AAP office demanding sacking of Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot and lie-detector test of Kejriwal and Vasooli Company," said Shehzad Poonawala after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar shot off another letter castigating Kejriwal.
Kejriwal, meanwhile, asked the home ministry what happened to enquiries against him after "Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelled him a terrorist".
"Now that the Gujarat elections are here, they are calling me corrupt," said Kejriwal, daring the Centre to take action against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...