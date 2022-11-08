BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

The BJP on Tuesday stepped up protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding a lie-detector test against him and jailed minister Satyendra Jain.

"Namo Cyber Yoddhas outside AAP office demanding sacking of Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot and lie-detector test of Kejriwal and Vasooli Company," said Shehzad Poonawala after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar shot off another letter castigating Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, asked the home ministry what happened to enquiries against him after "Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelled him a terrorist".

"Now that the Gujarat elections are here, they are calling me corrupt," said Kejriwal, daring the Centre to take action against him.

