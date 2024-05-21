BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 20

Prominent leaders of the BJP participated in rallies and roadshows to support the Delhi Lok Sabha candidates. Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in support of South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at a gathering for East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra. BJP national president JP Nadda led a roadshow for New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj.

Union Minister Amit Shah being garlanded during a campaign meeting in support of party’s South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Addressing a crowd in Sangam Vihar in support of Bidhuri, Shah launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Accusing him of being hypocritical, Shah said, “I have never seen a man like Kejriwal who takes U-turns. He left his job, formed an NGO and took an oath saying he would not enter politics but then formed a party.” Shah further said, “He said he would never become the Chief Minister, but he did. He said he would topple the Congress government in Delhi and put them in jail. Today, for power, he is sitting in Congress’ lap and fighting elections together. He said he wouldn’t take security, a car, or a house, but today he is taking all these along with living in a palace. And his list of corrupt practices is very long.”

Shah highlighted the BJP’s development agenda, promising to authorise all unauthorised colonies by 2026 and pointing out Modi’s achievements in Kashmir. “Earlier, slogans of freedom were raised in Kashmir; today, they are raised in PoK. Earlier, stone-pelting used to happen here; today, strikes happen there,” he added.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a campaign meeting in support of BJP candidate for East Delhi seat Harsh Malhotra (L). TRIBUNE PHOTO

In Mayur Vihar, Adityanath addressed a massive public meeting supporting Harsh Malhotra. Adityanath asserted that the Modi government would return to power, saying, “Today, not only Delhi but the entire country is assured that the Modi government will come back.”

Adityanath emphasised BJP’s role in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, criticising the Opposition for their stance.

He also took a dig at the AAP government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, alleging that it threatened and mistreated workers and migrants. “During Covid, the AAP government in Delhi threatened workers, labourers and migrants over the mike, forcing them out of Delhi, cutting their water connections. The Modi government worked to respectfully send these labourers and workers to their homes and is still providing free rations to 80 crore people,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Nadda participated in a roadshow for Swaraj, where he continued the party’s attack on the Opposition. “Spreading confusion, lying, misleading people from real issues is the way of thinking of Congress and the INDIA bloc. The BJP is very clear that we are winning 400 plus seats because we are getting the blessings of people,” Nadda said.

Nadda criticised Kejriwal’s silence on the Swati Maliwal assault case, calling it an example of his double standards. He further accused Kejriwal of making compromises for personal gain.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Lok Sabha #Uttar Pradesh