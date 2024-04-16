BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

New Delhi, April 15
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Delhi state in-charge Om Prakash Dhankar convened a comprehensive meeting with the election management committee for the West Delhi and South Delhi constituencies on Monday. During the meeting, Dhankar expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, highlighting the corruption issues faced by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
Dhankar said, “The people of Delhi have made up their minds to elect the BJP on all seven seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to oust the Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly polls.”
He asserted, “The country’s call is for BJP to cross 400 seats again, and Delhi’s participation will be 100 per cent for the motive. The votes given to the BJP will hurt the “corrupt” Kejriwal government in Delhi.”
Dhankar said, “The era of appeasement politics and the politics of corruption is nearing its end. This is an era of development politics, as demonstrated by Modi’s leadership over the past decade.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt