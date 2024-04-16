BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Delhi state in-charge Om Prakash Dhankar convened a comprehensive meeting with the election management committee for the West Delhi and South Delhi constituencies on Monday. During the meeting, Dhankar expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, highlighting the corruption issues faced by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Dhankar said, “The people of Delhi have made up their minds to elect the BJP on all seven seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to oust the Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly polls.”

He asserted, “The country’s call is for BJP to cross 400 seats again, and Delhi’s participation will be 100 per cent for the motive. The votes given to the BJP will hurt the “corrupt” Kejriwal government in Delhi.”

Dhankar said, “The era of appeasement politics and the politics of corruption is nearing its end. This is an era of development politics, as demonstrated by Modi’s leadership over the past decade.”

