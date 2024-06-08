BJP workers celebrate victory on 7 Lok Sabha seats

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 7

The national capital erupted in jubilant celebrations today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre and its supporters celebrated their sweeping victory in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the party’s third consecutive term at the Centre. The festivities, marked by drumbeats and fireworks, followed the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), indicating his third term as the nation’s Prime Minister.

Festive sounds echoed at the gates of the Parliament, fireworks lit up the city and district offices, and victory processions were held by newly elected MPs.

A large number of workers, led by BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, gathered at the Red Cross Building entrance of the Parliament.

The state office was illuminated around 7 pm, and workers enjoyed the festivities along with Sachdeva, MPs Yogendra Chandolia, and Bansuri Swaraj. Sachdeva remarked, “Narendra Modi becoming the PM has given India a new prestigious identity globally. ”

At the Chandni Chowk, MP Praveen Khandelwal led a victory procession from the Red Fort to the Ajmeri Gate, joined by Keshavpuram district president Virendra Goyal and Chandni Chowk district president Kuldeep Singh. Thousands of workers celebrated outside the Gauri Shankar Temple and at the Ajmeri Gate Chowk.

Khandelwal said, “The people of Delhi have shown that the nation’s heart beats for PM Modi and do not trust Kejriwal’s manipulative politics and false promises. All seven seats in Delhi have gone to the BJP, indicating that people have once again trusted Modi’s guarantee of development.” MP Swaraj celebrated at the Hauz Khas market with district president Shri Rajiv Rana and near the Moti Nagar Metro station with Karol Bagh district president Sunil Kakkar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha