BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

New Delhi, March 18
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with their supporters on Monday.
AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai welcomed Deepak Bansal, state vice-president of the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha; Surendra Kumar Chauhan, state secretary of the wing, and Roshan Chand, district vice-president of Mayur Vihar, along with others. All these leaders are from east Delhi.
The AAP has nominated Kuldeep Kumar from the general seat of east Delhi, representing the Dalit community. “Influenced by this, people are joining the AAP family. We are confident that this time the INDIA alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi,” Rai said.
Kumar said, “The BJP indulges in politics of deceit and deception. For the past 10 years, the BJP has betrayed east Delhi, but this time, the public will teach them a lesson. Our Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi have increased public outreach in different Assembly constituencies. The party is formulating its future strategy based on different Assembly constituencies.
Especially in Delhi, the victory of the INDIA alliance is guaranteed this time,” Rai added. He pointed out that in a recent trend, young individuals who held significant positions within the BJP are now aligning themselves with the AAP.
In a scathing critique aimed at the BJP, Rai remarked, “It appears that particularly in east Delhi, after much deliberation, the BJP failed to identify a single leader willing to stand as their candidate, hence resorting to importing a councillor from the northeast Lok Sabha constituency to fill the void.”
Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Deepak Bansal, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-I in the east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, extended his thanks to the AAP’s national convener and other senior leaders for welcoming him into the AAP fold.
“I am joining the AAP family inspired by the development-oriented policies of Delhi’s ‘Vikas Purush’ (development man) Arvind Kejriwal,” he affirmed.
