BJP’s advice to AAP: Understand judicial process

New Delhi, June 21
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticised AAP leaders for their comments on judicial decisions regarding CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail on Friday.
Sachdeva emphasised the importance of understanding the judicial process before making hasty remarks, noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is challenging the bail granted to Kejriwal, a common practice for investigative agencies.
“After a prolonged debate on the ED’s petition challenging the bail granted to Kejriwal, his bail has been stayed for two to three days,” said Sachdeva. “Consequently, CM Kejriwal will have to wait longer to get out of jail.”
Sachdeva criticised AAP leaders for their responses to the HC’s decision, stating, “Such rhetoric and excuses are old habits of the AAP. Their leaders excel in spreading confusion, but there is one fact that is clear to all of us: the order of the HC is still in operation, which found that the arrest of the CM was legally correct and that he had a personal role in receiving crores of rupees in kickbacks in the liquor policy.”
