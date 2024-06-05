BJP’s Atul Garg succeeds VK Singh in Ghaziabad

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

The Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat saw BJP’s candidate Atul Garg succeed former Union Minister VK Singh by securing a decisive victory by a margin of more than 3.36 lakh votes.

Garg got 8,54,170 votes, while Congress’ Dolly Sharma garnered 5,17,205 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Nand Kishor Pundir finished third with 79,525 votes, while the NOTA (none of the above) option was the fourth choice with 8,211 votes. There were 11 other candidates in the race, but none of them managed to secure even 2,000 votes.

Garg, a sitting MLA from Ghaziabad, was announced as the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate on March 24, shortly after VK Singh declared he would not contest the parliamentary elections. Ghaziabad has been a BJP stronghold, which saw a voter turnout of 49.87 per cent on April 26.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha