BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj, AAP candidate Sahi Ram file nomination papers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP’s candidate for the New Delhi constituency, and AAP’s Sahi Ram (South Delhi) filed their papers on the second day of Lok Sabha poll nominations for seven seats in the Capital.

Atishi Marlena, Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan (C) after the latter filed his nomination papers.

Bansuri Swaraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, filed her nomination papers today amidst fervent pledges to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes to Delhi. Swaraj expressed her determination to ensure the implementation of PM Modi’s flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat, in the national capital, promising to explore all avenues, including legal recourse if necessary.

She criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for obstructing the implementation of Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, accusing him of engaging in divisive politics.

Accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and other party leaders, Swaraj filed her nomination at Jamnagar House. Her father, former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, also joined her.

A grand roadshow preceded Swaraj’s nomination, showcasing overwhelming support from the public and BJP workers. Swaraj emphasised her commitment to a developed India and the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva echoed a similar sentiment, citing the enthusiastic support of party workers and predicting victory for Bansuri Swaraj in the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Pehalwan embarked on an eight-km long ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ from Tehkhand village visiting Kalkaji and Ravidas temple on way.

Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi accompanied him alongside other party MLAs, members and supporters.

After he filed his nomination, Atishi said that Arvind Kejriwal had formed the AAP from the streets of Delhi. “The BJP thought if they arrest Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP will not be able to campaign. But they arrested one Arvind Kejriwal, now thousands of Arvind Kejriwals have come out on the streets of Delhi to campaign for AAP. Today the AAP is not campaigning, rather, the people of Delhi are campaigning for us. Delhiites are making us contest the elections and the people of Delhi will make us win the elections,” she added.

Atishi further said that that the BJP had given proof that its MPs had not done any work in Delhi in ten years. “They had to change their MP candidates. The people of entire South Delhi know very well that BJP MPs do not come to their areas and do not work for them,” she told reporters. “This time, the people of Delhi will not give even one of the seven seats to BJP and all seven seats will go to AAP-INDIA alliance,” she affirmed.

Bharadwaj said that this time around, the Lok Sabha election was different. “In 2014 and 2019, people had a lot of expectations from the BJP, but their hopes have been dashed to the ground. Today people are afraid whether democracy and elections will survive in the country or not, whether the Constitution and reservation will survive or not,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha