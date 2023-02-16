BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

New Delhi, February 16
In a setback to the AAP, BJP leader Kausar Jahan was elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson on Thursday.
Kausar is the second woman to be elected to the post.
She received three of the five votes cast by the committee members in the election held at the Delhi Secretariat.
The committee comprises six members—two each from the AAP and the BJP, Muslim theology expert Mohammad Saad and Congress councillor Nazia Danish. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is among the committee members.
Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Jahan’s victory shows the growing trust and faith of Muslims in the party.
“Congratulations to Kausar Jahan on being elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson. The victory of the BJP-affiliated candidate in the Delhi Haj Committee makes it clear that now the Muslim community is also eager to join the country’s development stream Shri @narendramodi,” Sachdeva said in a tweet in Hindi.
The three votes received by the BJP-affiliated candidate included those of Gambhir, Saad and Kausar herself.
Danish abstained from voting.
AAP MLAs Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus are also members of the committee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder
Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...
Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported
Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India
As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...
Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors
A citizen can now register for organ donation in any state; ...