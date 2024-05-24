BJP’s OBC wing holds anti-Mamata stir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Under the leadership of Delhi BJP OBC Morcha president Sunil Yadav, the OBC Morcha on Thursday staged a protest against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in front of Banga Bhavan. The protestors burnt an effigy of Mamata Banerjee, voicing strong opposition to her administration’s policies.

Addressing the demonstrators, Yadav accused the INDIA bloc parties of depriving Dalits, OBCs, and tribals of their rights in favor of Muslims. “The INDIA bloc parties are working with a mindset to deprive Dalits, OBCs, and tribals of their rights and give them to Muslims,” Yadav asserted.

He further criticised Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their appeasement politics, which he claims are reducing OBC reservations to benefit the Muslim community. “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi along with their governments, due to their appeasement politics, are reducing OBC reservations and giving it to people from the Muslim community,” Yadav said.

The protest was in response to a recent ruling by the Calcutta High Court. The court invalidated all OBC certificates issued by the Trinamool government from 2010 to 2024.

