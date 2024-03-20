BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal begins public outreach drive in Chandni Chowk

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 19

BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal, contesting from the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, launched an extensive public outreach campaign, engaging with residents in Ashok Vihar, Civil Lines, Bazaar Sita Ram and Chandni Chowk areas on Tuesday. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ initiative and his commitment to achieving a five trillion-dollar economy while ensuring basic amenities for the common people.

During his interactions, Khandelwal highlighted the BJP’s track record of successful governance under PM Modi’s leadership over the past decade. He expressed confidence in securing a significant majority across all seven seats in Delhi and winning the Chandni Chowk seat with record votes.

“We are committed to fulfilling our promises and ensuring the welfare of all citizens. I pledge to represent the people of Chandni Chowk diligently and work tirelessly to address their concerns,” he said.

Recognising the importance of trade associations and Resident Welfare Associations, Khandelwal vowed to develop them into robust dialogue centres to facilitate effective communication between the people, businessmen and the government.

“Chandni Chowk holds a special place in the country, and it would be an honour to represent its vibrant community in Parliament,” affirmed Khandelwal.

Addressing specific issues, Khandelwal expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in rejuvenating Delhi’s markets announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He pledged to collaborate with trade associations to address beautification efforts and infrastructure challenges in Chandni Chowk and other markets.

“We will work on cleaning the drain between Ashok Vihar and Tri Nagar and expedite infrastructure projects to enhance the quality of life for residents,” promised Khandelwal.

Regarding the ongoing metro work on GT Karnal Road, Khandelwal further assured to expedite project completion by collaborating with relevant ministries. Additionally, he pledged to address issues related to shop sealings and accelerate infrastructure development projects in the area.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP