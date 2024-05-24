 BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (R) and actor Bhagyashree with BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 23

As the curtains fell on canvassing for the seven parliamentary seats in the Capital on Thursday, BJP candidates hit top gear, contrasting sharply with the subdued efforts of their rivals. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s conspicuous absence and Congress’s muted campaign brought into focus the diverging strategies of the major parties.

Congress supporters during Rahul Gandhi’s rally. Manas Ranjan Bhui

The AAP chief was absent from the day’s activities, a surprising move given the high stakes. Kejriwal cancelled his scheduled roadshow at the last minute, choosing to spend the day at his Civil Lines residence with his parents, where Delhi Police were earlier expected to come; the entire top brass was also at the CM’s residence in a show of solidarity and support.

Although his absence left the AAP candidates to fend for themselves, Mahabal Mishra, AAP’s West Delhi candidate, found himself without his party leader but was accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot instead. East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar and New Delhi candidate Somnath Bharti ended up campaigning solo, while South Delhi’s Sahi Ram was nowhere to be seen.

In contrast, the BJP’s campaign finale was nothing short of a spectacle. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, were all on the ground. They tirelessly accompanied the candidates from early morning until the final moments before the campaign deadline.

Adding star power, Bollywood actress Bhagyashree and popular TV star Rupali Ganguly, who recently joined BJP, brought a glamorous touch to the day’s events. Bhagyashree was present at the roadshow of West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat. All other BJP candidates, including New Delhi’s Bansuri Swaraj, North East’s Manoj Tiwari, Chandni Chowk’s Praveen Khandelwal, South Delhi’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and East Delhi’s Harsh Malhotra were accompanied by one or the other senior leader as they campaigned throughout the day.

Ganguly joined North West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandolia’s roadshow. Hours prior, she shared her journey to Delhi on Instagram stories. She also posted a story of the BJP lotus and an Indian map with the caption “Jai Hind”, creating a buzz among her followers. This high-energy finish by the BJP, marked by senior leaders and celebrity endorsements, set a dynamic tone for the last day of campaigning.

On the other hand, the Congress chose to conclude their campaign on a quieter note. Their star campaigner, Rahul Gandhi, held two town halls, addressing supporters in North East Delhi for Kanhaiya Kumar and North West Delhi for Udit Raj. While Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, along with INDIA bloc cadre, campaigned for Chandni Chowk candidate JP Agrawal. Despite their efforts, the overall energy and visibility of their campaign paled in comparison to the BJP’s high-energy finale.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

2
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

3
Patiala

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

4
India

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

5
Punjab

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’

6
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

7
Trending

Video: In zeal to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor, police drive car into crowded emergency ward in Rishikesh

8
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after receiving treatment for heat stroke

9
Punjab

EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

10
World

Bangladesh MP’s friend paid Rs 5 crore to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops, block roads

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Patiala, block roads

Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states

Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states

889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...

In Haryana, Priyanka takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers

In Haryana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Modi takes veiled dig at Kejriwal: ‘Experienced thief knows much’

BJP’s OBC wing holds anti-Mamata stir

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

In Jalandhar, SPG holds mock drill ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Patiala, block roads