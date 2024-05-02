 BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a roadshow. Tiwari filed papers on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 1

Sixteen more candidates, including BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Harsh Malhotra, filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections in the Capital on Wednesday.

Forty-two candidates have filed their nomination papers since the process for it started on Monday, according to details provided by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. The last date of filing nomination in Delhi is May 6.

While BJP leader Tiwari filed his nomination for contesting the North East Delhi seat, Malhotra submitted his papers for the East Delhi seat as the party’s candidate.

BJP’s Harsh Malhotra with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi. Malhotra filed papers on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

Prior to filing his papers, Tiwari accompanied by BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi BJP election in-charge OP Dhankar, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, took out a procession in the North East Delhi constituency from where he is seeking a third time.

Malhotra also took out a procession and it was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami among others.

During the roadshow, Tiwari expressed gratitude towards the people for their overwhelming support and pledged to continue the development work in the constituency. He took a dig at the Congress, highlighting its internal conflicts and lack of acceptance of its own candidate.

“The Congress is embroiled in internal conflicts. Its candidate is not even being accepted by their own party leaders,” Tiwari remarked, underscoring the disarray within the opposition camp.

Singh, addressing a public meeting alongside Tiwari, hailed the BJP candidate’s commitment to the constituency’s welfare. “After seeing the crowd here, I believe that you have decided to make Tiwari victorious from here,” Singh said, emphasising Tiwari’s advocacy for the people’s concerns in Parliament.

The Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar against Tiwari. “The presence of Rajnath Singh for my nomination filing is no less than a blessing for me,” Tiwari remarked, highlighting Singh’s support in the previous election that led to a significant increase in vote margin.

Singh echoed Tiwari’s confidence, asserting BJP’s prospects of securing a major victory in Delhi. “Our slogan of ‘400 paar’ will become a reality,” Singh declared, emphasising the people’s rejection of the Congress.

Tiwari reiterated the BJP’s commitment to development and heritage under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting in Priyadarshini Vihar, BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra exuded confidence in his party’s prospects in the LS elections. Joined by Dhami, Delhi co-incharge Alka Gurjar and Sachdeva, Malhotra rallied his supporters, emphasising the transformative work done by PM Modi over the past decade.

“We are receiving the blessings of people because of PM Modi’s work in the last 10 years. The BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi,” Malhotra asserted, expressing optimism about the BJP’s performance in the polls.

Malhotra reiterated the impact of PM Modi’s welfare schemes on garnering support for the BJP.

After filing his nomination, Malhotra emphasised his commitment to the development and welfare of East Delhi.

Detailing his vision for East Delhi, Malhotra pledged to beautify the entire area by 2029 and ensure connectivity through the Prime Minister’s solar power scheme.

Echoing Malhotra’s sentiments, Dhami expressed gratitude to the people for their support. “East Delhi has been a BJP bastion. We want your support on May 25,” he urged, highlighting the achievements of PM Modi’s leadership in propelling India’s development.

Sachdeva underlined the inclusive nature of BJP’s leadership, asserting, “The BJP is an organisation that gives LS ticket to even the smallest grassroots workers and chooses them for top leadership.”

Gurjar, BJP’s national secretary and Delhi co-incharge, expressed confidence in Malhotra’s candidacy, predicting a victory margin of 10 per cent or more compared to the previous election based on his track record of service. Malhotra is contesting against AAP’s candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

9
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

Congress’s Kanhaiya meets Kejriwal’s wife, extends support

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered