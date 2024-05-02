BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 1

Sixteen more candidates, including BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Harsh Malhotra, filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections in the Capital on Wednesday.

Forty-two candidates have filed their nomination papers since the process for it started on Monday, according to details provided by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. The last date of filing nomination in Delhi is May 6.

While BJP leader Tiwari filed his nomination for contesting the North East Delhi seat, Malhotra submitted his papers for the East Delhi seat as the party’s candidate.

BJP’s Harsh Malhotra with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi. Malhotra filed papers on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

Prior to filing his papers, Tiwari accompanied by BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi BJP election in-charge OP Dhankar, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, took out a procession in the North East Delhi constituency from where he is seeking a third time.

Malhotra also took out a procession and it was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami among others.

During the roadshow, Tiwari expressed gratitude towards the people for their overwhelming support and pledged to continue the development work in the constituency. He took a dig at the Congress, highlighting its internal conflicts and lack of acceptance of its own candidate.

“The Congress is embroiled in internal conflicts. Its candidate is not even being accepted by their own party leaders,” Tiwari remarked, underscoring the disarray within the opposition camp.

Singh, addressing a public meeting alongside Tiwari, hailed the BJP candidate’s commitment to the constituency’s welfare. “After seeing the crowd here, I believe that you have decided to make Tiwari victorious from here,” Singh said, emphasising Tiwari’s advocacy for the people’s concerns in Parliament.

The Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar against Tiwari. “The presence of Rajnath Singh for my nomination filing is no less than a blessing for me,” Tiwari remarked, highlighting Singh’s support in the previous election that led to a significant increase in vote margin.

Singh echoed Tiwari’s confidence, asserting BJP’s prospects of securing a major victory in Delhi. “Our slogan of ‘400 paar’ will become a reality,” Singh declared, emphasising the people’s rejection of the Congress.

Tiwari reiterated the BJP’s commitment to development and heritage under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting in Priyadarshini Vihar, BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra exuded confidence in his party’s prospects in the LS elections. Joined by Dhami, Delhi co-incharge Alka Gurjar and Sachdeva, Malhotra rallied his supporters, emphasising the transformative work done by PM Modi over the past decade.

“We are receiving the blessings of people because of PM Modi’s work in the last 10 years. The BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi,” Malhotra asserted, expressing optimism about the BJP’s performance in the polls.

Malhotra reiterated the impact of PM Modi’s welfare schemes on garnering support for the BJP.

After filing his nomination, Malhotra emphasised his commitment to the development and welfare of East Delhi.

Detailing his vision for East Delhi, Malhotra pledged to beautify the entire area by 2029 and ensure connectivity through the Prime Minister’s solar power scheme.

Echoing Malhotra’s sentiments, Dhami expressed gratitude to the people for their support. “East Delhi has been a BJP bastion. We want your support on May 25,” he urged, highlighting the achievements of PM Modi’s leadership in propelling India’s development.

Sachdeva underlined the inclusive nature of BJP’s leadership, asserting, “The BJP is an organisation that gives LS ticket to even the smallest grassroots workers and chooses them for top leadership.”

Gurjar, BJP’s national secretary and Delhi co-incharge, expressed confidence in Malhotra’s candidacy, predicting a victory margin of 10 per cent or more compared to the previous election based on his track record of service. Malhotra is contesting against AAP’s candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

