BJP’s women wing flays Congress’s election manifesto

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 24

The women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi staged a protest outside the Congress office, opposing the party’s election manifesto here on Wednesday.

Led by the saffron party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, state unit president Virendra Sachdeva and women’s unit president Richa Pandey Mishra, the demonstration saw strong criticism of the Congress policies.

The Delhi BJP accused the Congress of pursuing appeasement policies, which they vehemently oppose. The protesters, marching from Jaisalmer House towards the Congress headquarters, were met by the police, resulting in several detentions, including Sachdeva and Mishra. They were later released after a warning.

Chugh criticised senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, accusing him of suggesting the imposition of an inheritance tax similar to that in the US. Chugh said, “The stench of the Muslim League and a jihadist mindset is emanating from the Congress manifesto.”

Echoing Chugh’s sentiments, Sachdeva alleged that Indian mothers and sisters would have to protest to protect their mangalsutras and jewellery. He added, “No Indian ever imagined that such a day would come in our country when our mothers and sisters would take to the streets to safeguard their mangalsutras and jewellery.”

Mishra highlighted the manifesto’s appeasement towards Muslims and its disrespect towards women. She demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi to the women of the country and the withdrawal of the manifesto.

