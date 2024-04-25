BJP’s women wing flays Congress’s election manifesto

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, April 24
The women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi staged a protest outside the Congress office, opposing the party’s election manifesto here on Wednesday.
Led by the saffron party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, state unit president Virendra Sachdeva and women’s unit president Richa Pandey Mishra, the demonstration saw strong criticism of the Congress policies.
The Delhi BJP accused the Congress of pursuing appeasement policies, which they vehemently oppose. The protesters, marching from Jaisalmer House towards the Congress headquarters, were met by the police, resulting in several detentions, including Sachdeva and Mishra. They were later released after a warning.
Chugh criticised senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, accusing him of suggesting the imposition of an inheritance tax similar to that in the US. Chugh said, “The stench of the Muslim League and a jihadist mindset is emanating from the Congress manifesto.”
Echoing Chugh’s sentiments, Sachdeva alleged that Indian mothers and sisters would have to protest to protect their mangalsutras and jewellery. He added, “No Indian ever imagined that such a day would come in our country when our mothers and sisters would take to the streets to safeguard their mangalsutras and jewellery.”
Mishra highlighted the manifesto’s appeasement towards Muslims and its disrespect towards women. She demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi to the women of the country and the withdrawal of the manifesto.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...