Blind school denied fire safety certificate

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has refused the fire safety certificate to a blind school at Sewa Kutir, citing shortcomings, according to a letter by the department. The officer, who inspected the building found that the building had only one staircase with a width of 1.25 m against the requirement of 1.50 m or/and additional staircase of 75 cm width. Besides, there was no fire extinguisher. The department has requested the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness to rectify the shortcomings.