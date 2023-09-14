Body found in drain near Noida

Noida, September 13
A partially decomposed body was found in Greater Noida on Wednesday, prompting the police to launch an investigation.
“This morning, workers of the Greater Noida Authority were cleaning a drain near the Sirsa roundabout when they came across a body inside it and alerted police,” an official said. “The body appears to be several months old. Efforts are underway to establish its identification,” the official added. Forensic experts have been roped in for investigation, the police said.
