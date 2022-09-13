 Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground : The Tribune India

Baahubali-fame actor Prabhas will be burning the effigy of Raavan on Dussehra

Artists perform Ramlila during Luv Kush Ramlila as part of Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort Ground in New Delhi in 2021. PTI File

New Delhi, September 13

Cabinet ministers and TV actors will try to bring to life the eons-old story of Lord Ram at the 10-day-long Ramlila here, which has been promised to be bigger than ever by its organisers.

The Ramlila, arguably the grandest in the city, will be held at the Red Fort ground here commencing on September 26. It will culminate on the day of Dussehra next month.

The Lav Kush Ramlila will also see Baahubali-fame actor Prabhas burning the effigy of Raavan on Dussehra.

Arjun Kumar, president of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, said the committee will put up a model of the ‘Kartavya Path' at the Ramlila venue, complete with a green carpet and flower pots along the length of it. 

The ground will also be decorated with 75 flags to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The main entrance gate of the Ramlila will have Lord Ram's picture adorning it. It has been christened as the ‘Ram Dwar' and will welcome those coming from Daryaganj side. 

The other gate will be called the ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dwar' and will have his idol, carved in imitation of the one on Kartavya Path, at the entrance. 

Kumar said that the committee has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for Dussehra and their confirmation is awaited.

"Lav Kush Ramlila Committee will make a 180X60 feet three-storey stage at the Red Fort ground. A big Ram Mandir will be constructed atop the stage and the ‘leela' will happen inside the Ram Mandir.

“This will be the biggest stage ever used for Ramlila. Until now, it used to be 120X48 feet," he told PTI.

Kumar said three cabinet ministers will also be a part of the Ramlila. Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who holds several portfolios, will play the role of Rishi Vashishth, while Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste will essay the role of Rishi Agastya.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will be singing bhajans, he added.

Northeast Delhi BJP MLA Manoj Tiwari will play the role of Kewat.

Veteran actor Asrani will play the role of Naarad while TV actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who has played Hanuman in the show ‘Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman', will reprise that role.

Akhilendra Mishra, known for his varied roles in Bollywood and TV, and remembered for his portrayal of Kroor Singh in the cult series ‘Chandrakanta', will play the role of demon god Raavan.

Mumbai-based makeup artist Vishnu Patil will be stationed here in Delhi for the Ramlila.

Actors' clothes also will be designed by a Bollywood fashion designer, Kumar said.  

 

