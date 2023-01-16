Book officers who stopped funds for ‘mohalla’ clinics: Sisodia to L-G

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

Amid the ongoing standoff between the Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Sunday, wrote to the L-G demanding the suspension and lodging of an FIR against the officers who are responsible for stopping funds to ‘mohalla’ clinics in October and November last year.

Sisodia, in his letter to the L-G VK Saxena, wrote: “Just before the MCD elections, a huge conspiracy was hatched to harass the people of Delhi. Health and Finance Department officials deliberately stopped salaries of doctors at ‘mohalla’ clinics. The payment of lab tests, rent and electricity bills of ‘mohalla’ clinics were stopped before the MCD elections just to make the public angry against the elected Delhi Government.”

Big conspiracy After the poll, the objections were suddenly removed and all the payments were made. Withholding the salary and payments related to ‘mohalla’ clinics was part of a big conspiracy. —Manish Sisodia, Deputy cm, delhi

Sisodia alleged that officers — in a subdued tone – had said that the L-G had given strict instructions not to make payments before the elections or else they would be suspended. “The L-G must immediately identify and suspend officers responsible for the crisis and register an FIR. Otherwise, it will be a testimony to the fact that the L-G has done wrong to the people of Delhi by misusing the powers of the Services Department for electoral gains.”

He further wrote, “The interesting thing is that soon after the elections in December, all the objections were suddenly removed and all the payments were made. How did this happen? It is clear from this that just two months before the elections, withholding the salary and other payments related to ‘mohalla’ clinics was a part of a big conspiracy.”