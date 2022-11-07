Booked for harassment, auto driver dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

The Delhi Police today said an autorickshaw driver died after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to escape from North Delhi's Civil Lines police station, where he was brought for allegedly harassing a woman.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of the Majnu Ka Tilla area.

Around 11:15 pm on Saturday, a 40-year-old woman came to the police station and alleged that an autorickshaw driver misbehaved with her at a metro station, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. On the woman’s complaint, a case was registered.

“Constables Rakesh, Prem and Naresh went with her to Vidhan Sabha Metro Station and found the autorickshaw driver, who was in an inebriated condition, there. They asked him to come with them to the police station,” he said.

When Rahul was parking his autorickshaw outside the police station gate, the complainant started getting aggressive.

The police station staff tried to pacify her, the DCP said, In the meantime, Rahul fled from the spot and was hit by an unidentified light motor vehicle.

A case was registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle that hit Rahul, said the police, adding that efforts are on to trace the offending vehicle.