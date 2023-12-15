BSES customer care official held for demanding bribe

PTI

New Delhi, December 14

A 42-year-old customer care official in BSES was arrested on Thursday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a retired government employee for the installation of an electricity metre, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Devesh Sharma, a resident of Badarpur.

A retired government official alleged that he has been visiting the BSES office for installation of an electricity metre in his newly purchased flat in Nizamuddin.

The complainant was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 50,000 in advance and Rs 50,000 at the time of installation of the metre, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said.