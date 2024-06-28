 Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Accused Bijender is a resident of Rohtak in Haryana

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 28

The Delhi Police on Friday made its first arrest in connection with the recent murder of a man at a food outlet in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, officials said.

The arrested accused Bijender (27), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, is the one who allegedly brought the two shooters in his vehicle at the spot to commit the murder, a senior police officer said.

The police said three other suspects, the woman who accompanied the victim at the outlet and the two shooters, are still at large.

The incident took place on June 18 around 9.30 pm at a Burger King outlet on the Najafgarh Road in Rajouri Garden, the officer said.

Three people came on a motorcycle and parked outside the outlet. One person remained outside to keep surveillance and as back-up with a weapon, while two of them went inside and indiscriminately fired around 40 rounds at the victim who died on the spot, he added.

The victim was later identified as Aman Joon (26), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. He was sitting with a woman inside the outlet when the incident happened.

Later, a criminal gang based outside India took responsibility of eliminating the man, the officer said.

During investigation, the shooters who were involved in the incident were identified as Ashish, Vikas, and Bijender.

On Friday, the police got inputs on the whereabouts of Bijender and nabbed him from the Rohini area. A sophisticated pistol, eight live cartridges, and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) R P Upadhyay said.

He was previously involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder, and cases under the Arms Act, Upadhyay said.

During interrogation, Bijender disclosed that the murder of Joon was committed in a pre-planned manner allegedly on the direction of a criminal gang based abroad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

On June 18, as instructed by gang member Sahil Retolia, Bijender equipped with pistol, reached near metro pillar number 397 in Rajouri Garden on a motorcycle. Other associates Ashish and Vikas also reached there as per the plan, Kushwah said.

After the trio reached the Burger King outlet, Bijender remained alert on his vehicle on a back up mode with weapon, while Ashish and Vikas went inside and killed Aman. After the murder, they all escaped on the motorcycle, he added.

The victim had suffered 38 gunshot wounds, the police had said.

Joon’s killing was an outcome of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan, they had said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajouri #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
Punjab

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

4
Patiala

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

5
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

6
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

7
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

8
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Indian Muslims on shaky ground

10
Chandigarh

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case linked to land scam

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

Soren was arrested by ED on January 31 in connection with it...

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

MEA spokesperson says the report also appears to challenge t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

10-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in north Delhi; 2 detained

Delhi Lieutenant Governor convenes emergency meeting after rainfall, directs to establish 24/7 control room

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Ludhiana: Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

Education Department should have own construction wing, says minister Harjot Singh Bains

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Patiala: Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister