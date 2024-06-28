Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

PTI

New Delhi, June 28

The Delhi Police on Friday made its first arrest in connection with the recent murder of a man at a food outlet in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, officials said.

The arrested accused Bijender (27), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, is the one who allegedly brought the two shooters in his vehicle at the spot to commit the murder, a senior police officer said.

The police said three other suspects, the woman who accompanied the victim at the outlet and the two shooters, are still at large.

The incident took place on June 18 around 9.30 pm at a Burger King outlet on the Najafgarh Road in Rajouri Garden, the officer said.

Three people came on a motorcycle and parked outside the outlet. One person remained outside to keep surveillance and as back-up with a weapon, while two of them went inside and indiscriminately fired around 40 rounds at the victim who died on the spot, he added.

The victim was later identified as Aman Joon (26), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. He was sitting with a woman inside the outlet when the incident happened.

Later, a criminal gang based outside India took responsibility of eliminating the man, the officer said.

During investigation, the shooters who were involved in the incident were identified as Ashish, Vikas, and Bijender.

On Friday, the police got inputs on the whereabouts of Bijender and nabbed him from the Rohini area. A sophisticated pistol, eight live cartridges, and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) R P Upadhyay said.

He was previously involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder, and cases under the Arms Act, Upadhyay said.

During interrogation, Bijender disclosed that the murder of Joon was committed in a pre-planned manner allegedly on the direction of a criminal gang based abroad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

On June 18, as instructed by gang member Sahil Retolia, Bijender equipped with pistol, reached near metro pillar number 397 in Rajouri Garden on a motorcycle. Other associates Ashish and Vikas also reached there as per the plan, Kushwah said.

After the trio reached the Burger King outlet, Bijender remained alert on his vehicle on a back up mode with weapon, while Ashish and Vikas went inside and killed Aman. After the murder, they all escaped on the motorcycle, he added.

The victim had suffered 38 gunshot wounds, the police had said.

Joon’s killing was an outcome of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan, they had said.

