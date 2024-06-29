Burger King shooting: First accused arrested after 10 days, 3 still at large

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, June 28

Ten days after a man was shot inside a Burger King outlet, the Delhi Police made their first arrest, officials said on Friday.

On June 18, Aman Joon, a resident of Chonchi village in Jhajjar, Haryana, was shot 20-25 times at close range by two assailants inside the outlet in Rajouri Garden at 9.30 pm. The incident was recorded on CCTV camera. Following the incident, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and Sections 25 (possession of firearm) and 27 (use of firearms) of the Arms Act.

Police officials said Joon was accompanied by a woman who lured him to the outlet. Three assailants arrived on a motorcycle, with one on standby to alert the other two. According to the police, the woman was last seen at the Jammu Railway Station, and efforts are ongoing to arrest her.

The person positioned outside the outlet, identified as Bijender, alias Golu (27), a resident of Ritoli village in Rohtak, Haryana, has been arrested.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwaha said, “One person remained positioned outside on the bike to keep surveillance and as backup with a weapon while two of them went inside the outlet and indiscriminately fired around 20-25 rounds at the victim from close range, who died on the spot.”

Later, the kingpin of an international criminal gang, Himashu Bhau, took responsibility for eliminating the target, an official said. The other two culprits were identified as Ashish, alias Lalu, of Khariya village in Hisar, and Vikas, alias Vicky, a resident of Ridhana village in Jhajjar.

“Bijender tried to run away; however, after a brief resistance in the Rohini area, he was arrested. He was planning to commit further crimes along with other associates,” an official said.

The police recovered a sophisticated pistol (Baretta), eight live cartridges of 7.65 calibre, and a Bajaj CT-100 motorcycle from his possession.

Bijender has studied up to Class IX at a Government School in his village, Ritoli. He has been previously involved in five cases of murder, attempted murder, arms act violations, etc.

Kushwaha said, “The sensational murder was committed in a pre-planned manner on the direction of Bhau. He was instructed by gang member Sahil Retolia, who equipped him with a pistol and directed him to the location near Metro pillar No. 397 in Rajouri Garden on a motorcycle.”

“Other associates Ashish and Vikas also arrived there as per the plan. All three rode on the bike and reached Burger King. Bijender was instructed to remain alert on the bike with the engine on as backup with a weapon, while the other two went inside the restaurant and murdered Aman. After the murder, they all escaped on the motorcycle driven by Bijender,” he added.

Previously, Bijender had attempted to kill members of the Delhi Police by running over them with a vehicle when a police team went to arrest associates of the Bhau gang.

Kushwaha also mentioned that these gangs operate from outside the country and lure youngsters with promises of a lavish lifestyle, drawing them into the world of crime.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.