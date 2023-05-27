Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

New Delhi, May 26
A bus driver from Noida depot was allegedly thrashed by a group of street vendors at Delhi's Durga Bai Deshmukh Metro station, the police said on Friday.
The injured person has been identified as Omkar Singh, who works as a contract driver. According to the police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel at Durga Bai Deshmukh Metro station was received at 12:45 pm on Thursday, following which a police team reached the spot.
“The injured was rushed to SJ Hospital. He suffered injury on his head,” said a police officer. A case has been registered.
