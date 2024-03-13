 CAA to help minority communities: DSGMC : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has welcomed the notification issued by the Central Government for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stating that the Act will provide assistance and benefits to minority communities, including Sikhs, Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists and Christians displaced from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Committed to assisting refugees: RS MP

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who has been at the forefront of evacuating Sikhs and Hindus, said the CAA was a crucial step by the government, offering hope to bona fide cases of Afghan refugees fleeing war and religious persecution. “Blessed to have evacuated over 500 Hindus and Sikh families and rehabilitate them under ‘My Family, My Responsibility’. I am committed to assisting eligible refugees on their path to citizenship,” he said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon expressed their satisfaction with the inclusion of the Sikh community in the Act, highlighting the pivotal role played by the DSGMC during the drafting process. They emphasised that the implementation of the Act would bring immense benefits to Sikh families, particularly those in Pakistan and Afghanistan who have been suffering due to various challenges, including mafia activities and the destruction of gurdwaras.

The statement further noted that Sikh families who have immigrated to India recently have faced difficulties in conducting business and accessing basic facilities such as education for their children. With the implementation of the CAA, these families will now have the opportunity to avail themselves of citizenship and other facilities in the country, enabling them to pursue their livelihoods and provide quality education to their children.

The DSGMC expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their efforts in implementing the CAA. They assured their full support from DSGMC for Sikh families in obtaining citizenship and accessing other facilities provided under the act, reaffirming their commitment to assisting those in need.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

