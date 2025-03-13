Services on the entire Delhi Metro's Red Line have been affected since this morning due to a cable theft incident, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"Services on the Red Line have been impacted since morning due to another incident of cable theft," DMRC stated in a post on X.

Repairs were being carried out during non-peak hours. However, if the issue is not resolved within this timeframe, restoration work would be undertaken after passenger services conclude on Thursday night, the DMRC said.

A police officer from the Metro Unit confirmed that a complaint had been received, and an investigation had been launched into the matter.

The corporation added that it was coordinating with law enforcement agencies to address the recurring issue.