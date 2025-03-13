DT
Cable theft disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Red Line   

Cable theft disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Red Line   

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated it was coordinating with law enforcement agencies to address the recurring issue
.
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:36 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Metro. File Photo
Services on the entire Delhi Metro's Red Line have been affected since this morning due to a cable theft incident, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"Services on the Red Line have been impacted since morning due to another incident of cable theft," DMRC stated in a post on X.

Repairs were being carried out during non-peak hours. However, if the issue is not resolved within this timeframe, restoration work would be undertaken after passenger services conclude on Thursday night, the DMRC said.

A police officer from the Metro Unit confirmed that a complaint had been received, and an investigation had been launched into the matter.

The corporation added that it was coordinating with law enforcement agencies to address the recurring issue.

