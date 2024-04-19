Campus notes: DU to host 2-day talent hunt event

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The department of computer science at the University of Delhi is all set to host the 20th edition of “SANKALAN” on April 20 and 21. The two-day event promises a celebration of talent and creativity, featuring electrifying events, competitions and a DJ night. Participants stand a chance to win a pool prize exceeding Rs 2 lakh, with cash prizes worth over Rs 60,000 up for grabs. Additionally, lucky finalists will receive exclusive merchandise.

Nukkad natak competition

Kamala Nehru College’s Green Beans Society is set to host, “Nisarg Play: Nukkad natak competition”, on April 22. The event aims to spotlight the theme “Privilege, power, progress: Street theatre for social shifts”, encouraging participants to reflect on the societal dynamics of power and privilege. Registration is open till April 20.

