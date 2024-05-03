Campus notes: GGSIPU introduces 2% sports quota

PTI

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has implemented a two per cent sports quota for admissions to various UG/PG programmes starting from the academic year 2024-25. Dr Kamal Pathak, Registrar, GGSIPU, announced eligible candidates can opt for the sports quota, with extra seats earmarked over and above the existing intake. Applicants who have represented India in recognised competitions need to submit relevant documents. Criteria for admission include merit, evaluation of documents and performance in sports trials. The initiative is aimed at promoting sports and sportsmanship among students.

UCMS Literary Society to host quiz

The Literary Society of University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) is set to host ‘616 - The Superhero Quiz’ as part of Ripple ’24 on May 10. Slated to be held at LT-1, University College of Medical Sciences, Dilshad Garden, the quiz invites participants to showcase their knowledge of superhero realms, including Marvel, DC, The Boys, and Invincible. Students can register themselves as solo participants or teams of up to three members. Winners can bag prizes worth Rs 6,000.

SBSEC announces photo contest

Reflection, the Photography Society of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College’s (SBSEC), has announced a photography competition, Chitrakala, to be held as a part of its annual fest ‘Photons 24’ on May 4. The University of Delhi is hosting the event, which would give budding photographers and enthusiasts to showcase their skills. Participants can register via the provided link and win certificates and exciting rewards. The competition is aimed at celebrating the artistic talent and creativity of photographers and fostering a community of visual storytellers. TNS

DU Viksit Bharat Run on May 8

New Delhi: Around 5,000 students from various colleges of Delhi University will participate in a 2.4-km ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ marathon on May 8 as part of the campaign to transform India into a developed country by 2047, the university said in a statement on Thursday. DU Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh will be the chief guest. The marathon is being organised under the collective aegis of DU and the Vikas Bharat Ambassador Club. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the marathon would be flagged off from the university’s gate number one at 7 am on May 8 and will conclude at the sports complex of the university at gate number four.