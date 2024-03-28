Campus notes: Seminar on media’s role at ipu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A national-level seminar was held on ‘Role of Media and Communication for Viksit Bharat’ at the School of Mass Communication of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU). It was sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research. Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor of Silchar University, Assam, envisioned India’s potential to reclaim its ‘Vishwa Guru’ status by 2047. Emphasising media’s role in bridging gaps, communicating government policies and fostering accountability, scholars discussed the possibilities of India becoming a digital hub by 2047. Additionally, two books, in which authors have analysed India’s educational landscape and digital transformation, were released during the event.

V-C Internship scheme for DU pupils

Udhmodya Foundation, the start-up ecosystem at the University of Delhi, has unveiled the Vice-Chancellor Internship scheme. Available to second-year students across all streams and colleges, the part-time internship will require interns to contribute 10-12 hours per week for up to six months. Students can avail the scheme once during their DU tenure. Participants will receive a monthly stipend and a letter of recommendation, based on a satisfactory performance appraisal. Interested students can register for the promising opportunity till April 5 and get a chance to gain practical experience within the university’s vibrant start-up landscape.

ABVP, DUSU Launch Internship

The ABVP and DUSU have launched Media Internship 2.0. Open to students from all Delhi University colleges, the internship aims to provide students a hands-on experience in the field of media and journalism. The programme will include mentorship, skill development workshops and visits to media houses. Designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, Media Internship 2.0 seeks to equip aspiring media professionals with practical insights and skills for their future careers. The registration deadline is on March 30.

