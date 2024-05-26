Candidates exude confidence as voting ends

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 25

As voting concluded in Delhi, the political landscape brimmed with fervent expressions from competing parties, highlighting divergent visions for the nation’s future. BJP candidates exuded confidence in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, emphasising a resounding mandate for a third term and the pursuit of a ‘Viksit Rashtra’ (developed nation). Conversely, Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc critiqued Modi’s campaign rhetoric, decrying what they perceived as a departure from the dignified conduct expected of a Prime Minister.

BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, contesting from South Delhi, asserted, “PM Modi is receiving the blessings of the people of Delhi... People want to make Modi the PM for the third term... Elections are totally one-sided,” underscoring support for the incumbent government.

In contrast, Kuldeep Kumar, representing the INDIA bloc from East Delhi, said, “People of Delhi are voting to save the Constitution and remove dictatorship from the country,” highlighting a narrative centered on safeguarding democratic values.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar said, “The massive voter turnout shows that people want change,” emphasising the electorate’s desire for a new direction.

The discourse intensified as BJP’s Manoj Tiwari accused Kanhaiya of disrespecting security forces, while reaffirming confidence in a sweeping victory for the BJP across all seven Delhi constituencies. Echoing this sentiment, BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate, Praveen Khandelwal, asserted, “There is no doubt that we are winning all seven seats in Delhi.”

In contrast, INDIA’s New Delhi candidate Somnath Bharti framed the election as a referendum for change, emphasising the need to combat unemployment and inflation while safeguarding democratic principles.

All other BJP candidates, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogender Chandolia from North West cast their vote on Saturday in their respective constituencies.

INDIA bloc’s candidates also voted from their constituencies.

