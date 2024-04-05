CAPF, Delhi cops meet to ramp up security measures

New Delhi, April 4
Senior officials from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) convened on Thursday to strategise and bolster security measures for the General Election. The meeting was organised at the Conference Hall, Security Headquarters, Bapu Dham, Chanakyapuri, Delhi.
Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Protective Security Division, underscored the crucial role of the police in ensuring foolproof VIP security amidst the electoral fervour. He emphasised the need for adeptly managing VIP programmes during the campaign period, addressing the inherent challenges that come with them.
Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, emphasised the importance of seamless coordination between the Delhi Police and CAPFs to provide comprehensive security cover to protected individuals during the electoral process.
The Police Commissioner stressed the necessity for security agencies to demonstrate professionalism and innovation in addressing evolving security threats.
Arora highlighted the imperative of facilitating public interactions with political figures during roadshows and mass contact programmes while maintaining safety protocols.
“This half-day conference fosters greater camaraderie and coordination among sister agencies and the Delhi Police,” remarked a senior official.
