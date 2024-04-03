Capital deserves more competent leader, says BJP

New Delhi, April 2
The BJP on Tuesday raised concerns about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s continuation in office despite being behind bars. Party leaders argued that people of the national capital deserved a more competent leader, capable of providing honest and transparent governance.
Addressing mediapersons, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Kejriwal of having “double standards”. He highlighted Delhi CM’s refusal to resign, despite demanding resignations from the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and ministerial colleague Satyendra Kumar Jain upon their alleged involvement in the excise case.
Emphasising the issue of constitutional morality, Bhatia questioned how Kejriwal could fulfil his constitutional duties from behind bars. He said there was a lack of suitable alternatives within the AAP to lead the Capital.
Bhatia said despite numerous attempts, Kejriwal and other arrested party members have been denied relief by the courts, which indicates a disparity between public assertions and legal outcomes.
