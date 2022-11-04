Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

As the Capital was engulfed in a thick layer of smog, the share of stubble-burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution jumped to 38 per cent on Thursday.

Air quality likely to improve The air quality is likely to improve on Friday to ‘lower end of severe’ and from November 5, it is likely to improve to ‘very poor’ due to upper level wind reversal that prevents the inflow of stubble-related pollutants. — system of air quality and weather forecasting and research

This is the highest contribution by farm fires to Delhi’s pollution this season. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the share of stubble-burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 level is substantially higher than last year’s 10 per cent on the same day.

Gufran Beig, Founder Project Director, SAFAR, said, “The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution has increased to around 38 per cent, which is quite significant.” The air pollution situation is the worst in Noida which falls into the path of emissions being transported from stubble-burning, while Gurugram and Lodhi Road areas, which do not fall into this path, are the least affected, he said

As per SAFAR, “The overall AQI today indicates ‘severe’ air quality, deteriorated significantly due to strong upper level (700-1,000 m) wind blowing from stubble-burning areas towards Delhi. Stubble emissions with a fire count of 2,994 contribute 34 per cent to PM 2.5 in Delhi.”

Delhi recorded an AQI of 458, which falls in the category of ‘severe’. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“The air quality is likely to remain within the ‘severe’ category today and likely to improve tomorrow to ‘lower end of severe’ and from November 5, the air quality is likely improve to ‘very poor’ due to upper level wind reversal that prevents the inflow of stubble-related pollutants. Higher surface wind speed on November 5 is likely to disperse pollutants,” SAFAR stated.

The increase in stubble-burning has kicked off a political slugfest with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday saying that there had been a 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021 in Punjab and that AAP had turned the Capital into a gas chamber.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in turn, blamed the Union Government for rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and said it should “resign” if it cannot control air pollution.

“Eight out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities? Is the cost of solving the problem higher than lifetime respiratory care for 46 million people?” BJL leader and MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi said in a tweet.